Chelsea star Pulisic labels Tuchel ‘very tough and aggressive’ ahead of Liverpool final

Only Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have been able to deny Liverpool victory in the Premier League this season.

Pulisic, 23, had been subbed by the time Liverpool won 11-10 on spot kicks at Wembley in February. But his team are determined to make it third time lucky today in the FA Cup – after defeats in the last two finals.

The American, after a turbulent season on and off the pitch at Stamford Bridge, insists: “We have accomplished a lot. We came very close to making it to the Champions League semi-finals.

“In the Carabao Cup final we put up some impressive performances, and now we have a chance in the FA Cup. There have been ups and downs, but we have to look forward. Win this, and we can say it has been a successful season.”