Coronavirus: People who catch Omicron can get the subvariant ‘within two months’

Indeed, a study noted a large number of reinfections from earlier cases has been observed. It found evidence that Omicron BA.2 reinfections do occur shortly after BA.1 infections but are rare. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) notes: “The researchers looked at 1,739 cases of people testing positive twice (between 20 and 60 days apart), at a time when there were over 1.8 million cases of Covid in Denmark. Most of the reinfections happened amongst young people who were unvaccinated, and none of the reinfections led to severe illness.”
The charity says: “As new variants have emerged, and immunity from previous infection and immunisation has reduced over time, reinfection with Covid-19 has become increasingly common.
“When someone catches coronavirus, their immune system will generate a response that helps them to fight off the virus if they are exposed to it again. But it’s not clear how long this immune response lasts, and it’s likely to vary between people.”
The NHS says try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you get symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) again and you either:
- Have a high temperature
- Do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities.
The NHS also says children and young people aged 18 and under can get coronavirus, “but it’s usually a mild illness and most get better in a few days”.
The NHS notes free testing for COVID-19 from the NHS has ended for most people in England, though there are expectations.
It explains: “If you have a health condition which means you’re eligible for new COVID-19 treatments, you should be sent a COVID-19 test to use if you have symptoms.”
Other possible qualifiers include if you’re going into hospital for surgery or a procedure, or if you work in the NHS or in social care.
“If you work in care homes, domiciliary care, extra care and supported living services, and adult day care centres, you can also get free NHS tests,” adds the health body.
It states: “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you are no longer required to do a rapid lateral flow or PCR test.
“If you still want to get tested and you’re not eligible for a free NHS test, you must pay for a COVID-19 test yourself. You can buy a COVID-19 test from some pharmacies and retailers, in person or online.”
Vaccines are also available to help protect against severe infection. You can book them through the NHS website .If you or your child have tested positive for COVID-19, you need to wait a number of weeks before having the vaccine
