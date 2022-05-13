Coronavirus: People who catch Omicron can get the subvariant ‘within two months’

Indeed, a study noted a large number of reinfections from earlier cases has been observed. It found evidence that Omicron BA.2 reinfections do occur shortly after BA.1 infections but are rare. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) notes: “The researchers looked at 1,739 cases of people testing positive twice (between 20 and 60 days apart), at a time when there were over 1.8 million cases of Covid in Denmark. Most of the reinfections happened amongst young people who were unvaccinated, and none of the reinfections led to severe illness.”

The charity says: “As new variants have emerged, and immunity from previous infection and immunisation has reduced over time, reinfection with Covid-19 has become increasingly common.

“When someone catches coronavirus, their immune system will generate a response that helps them to fight off the virus if they are exposed to it again. But it’s not clear how long this immune response lasts, and it’s likely to vary between people.”

The NHS says try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you get symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) again and you either:

Have a high temperature

Do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities.

