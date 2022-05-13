Cristiano Ronaldo drops Man Utd transfer hint as star ‘excited’ for Erik ten Hag arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he could stay at Manchester United beyond this summer after reacting to Erik ten Hag’s impending arrival as the club’s new manager. The 37-year-old has publicly reacted for the first time since United announced Ten Hag would take charge next season.

Ronaldo’s future has been unclear since the Red Devils failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, meaning they will be absent from next season’s Champions League. He has dominated the competition throughout his storied career and could be tempted to cut his United return short if an appropriate opportunity arises elsewhere that would allow him to play in the Champions League next term.

However, in his first public reaction to Ten Hag entering the hot seat, Ronaldo has hinted he could be a part of the United squad next season. The iconic No 7 has aired the Red Devils dressing room’s reaction to the Dutchman’s imminent arrival and has issued a rallying call ahead of their hunt for silverware in 2022-23.

He told United’s Spanish website: “I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax and that he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time. Things must change the way he wants. If he does well, all of Manchester United will be successful, so I wish him well. We are all happy and excited [about his arrival], not only as players but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles.”

