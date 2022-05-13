‘Don’t pay – complain instead’: Lawyer’s expert advice on when not to pay parking tickets

A LAWYER has given his top tips on dealing with parking fines ahead of the new Government code of conduct. The expert said these rules mean in some cases it’s better for drivers to complain instead of paying their fine straight away.

As the Government prepares to legislate parking with a new code of conduct that will limit maximum fines and introduce strict controls on private parking companies, lawyer Gary Rycroft appeared on the BBC’s Rip Off Britain to offer his advice on dealing with fines.

He said: “If you’ve been slapped with a penalty after parking on private land, and you thought the parking company was trying it on, there’s good news ahead.

“The Government’s new parking Code of Practice plans to make private parking firms pull their socks up.

“Firstly, remember the rules for parking tickets on private land have always been different from parking fines issued by the local authority, or police for publicly owned car parks and the public highway. on private land.

