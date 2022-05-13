EastEnders theory: Arthur in terrifying kidnap plot as Jean returns from hospital





Official spoilers from the BBC soap confirm that Stacey (played by Lacey Turner) will agree to take Jean (Gillian Wright) out of hospital only a couple of weeks after she was admitted. The last time Stacey visited Jean, she barely spoke and was clearly still struggling. As Jean’s return home surprises the rest of the family, who are concerned about Jean being around the children, could she end up taking Arthur Fowler (Rocco Brenner) in an EastEnders kidnapping plot?

In upcoming episodes, Stacey becomes upset after Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) blames her for Jean being in the hospital. While visiting her mother, Stacey is increasingly concerned. Things get worse after she witnesses an incident involving Jean and another patient. Jean’s poor hospital stay was referenced by the doctor the last time Stacey went to visit Jean. The doctor informed her that Jean had been having a difficult stay so far due to another patient. READ MORE: Eurovision 2022: Italy dealt crushing blow days before final

She explained: “Jean had an assessment, we’ve adjusted her medication. “We will be monitoring her closely, so we should see a gradual improvement in her condition over the coming weeks, but we think the mania has now peaked.” “Well, that’s good,” Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) replied as Stacey asked: “Can we see her?” “Of course,” the doctor replied, but she had a warning for Stacey. “She may be a bit tired, the resident in the room next to hers is a little challenging.”

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) learn Jean is back home and share their concerns with Stacey. In the café, Stacey invites Harvey Monroe round, but he quickly makes an excuse. With Jean failing to interact with the children and not eating, Stacey realises the challenge ahead of her. She struggles to care for Jean and as Kat shares her own concerns, the mental health nurse arrives to assess Jean. However, could Jean have slipped out the door while Stacey and Kat were chatting?

It’s possible she overheard their concerns and, fearing being sent back to hospital, decided to sneak out. To make matters worse though, she may have taken one of the children with her to scare Stacey even more and distract her from sorting out her return to hospital. Jean might be terrified to go back due to the trouble she is having with her fellow patient. Still not back to her normal self, she might decide to take drastic action. A few months back, still in the same mental health relapse, Jean snatched Arthur and took him to the tube station where his father, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) was killed.

A horrified Stacey eventually tracked them down as Jean was explaining to the youngster how his dad had been murdered. It’s possible she will decide to leave and take Arthur with her, perhaps using him to threaten Stacey into not sending her back, and to avoid having to face the assessment from the nurse. Jean might also be wanting to avoid seeing Harvey, who is reluctant to visit her. Will the EastEnders favourite be found before she can take Arthur away from Walford? EastEnders continues on Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One.





