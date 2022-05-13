Fans Called Out Scott Disick’s “Entitled” Reaction To Being Excluded From Kourtney’s Engagement After Treating Her Like “Garbage” For Years

And Scott himself has admitted that his actions led to the demise of their relationship, acknowledging time and again that he treated Kourtney poorly. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, for example, he says: “I always felt like that was my fault for breaking up our family. So I always felt like I had this responsibility to be there for her and take care of her and make sure she was alright, even though we weren’t together. I just felt that guilt. It was a lot to handle.”