Fast fashion is costing the environment. So why are Australians still buying?

Consumers lack an understanding of environmental issues linked to fast fashion and are also “averse or unable to change their buying habits”, new research has shown.

The research, led by University of South Australia PhD candidate Erin Skinner, examined Australians’ attitudes and understanding of both fast and sustainable fashion. It also found Australians supported more sustainable fashion options.

Fast fashion refers to clothing produced rapidly at high volume and sold to consumers for low prices. While these brands are popular among shoppers due to the affordability and range of options, the industry has faced increasing scrutiny and criticism due to its impact on the environment.

“A lot of participants in my first study had never heard of the term ‘fast fashion’, and couldn’t really describe what that meant,” Ms Skinner said.

“The fashion industry is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions; it’s massive. The impact is much larger than people think.”

“Ultimately, we need a shift in consumer knowledge and attitudes … by clarifying what the average Australian knows or thinks about sustainable fashion, we will be able to design appropriate solutions and policy changes to better support ‘slow’ fashion.”

When it comes to consumers’ behaviour, the research found the main reason shoppers opted for fast fashion was the price, with many sustainable brands more expensive than their mass-produced counterparts.

“The biggest barrier (we) come across is this issue of cost … I think when consumers hear this term ‘sustainable fashion’ their thoughts immediately go to expensive high-end labels,” Ms Skinner said.

“As a result of COVID, a lot of people have reduced work hours or have lost their jobs completely, and so they don’t have the discretionary funds to be making other choices or even buying clothing at all.”

The research coincides with fast fashion giant Shein holding its first-ever pop-up in Melbourne from 13 to 15 May, which has been met with concern from critics and excitement from fast fashion enthusiasts.

According to Reuters, Shein generated $22.8 billion in revenue in 2021. It has more global app downloads than Amazon, has overtaken brands like H&M and Zara, and claims to launch thousands of new clothing items each day.

Slow fashion advocate and content creator Catherine Jia says she believes many fast fashion shoppers feel pressure to keep up with trends promoted by brands like Shein on social media.

“A lot of people really aren’t conscious consumers,” she said.

“Fast fashion is often about a luxurious lifestyle and instant gratification, and there’s a lot of pressure from media, from influencers, from brands who constantly churn out trends and make us feel like we need to look a certain way.”

When it comes to understanding the environmental aspects, Ms Jia said while some people are unaware of the issues, others simply choose to ignore it.

“I don’t think it’s just up to us as consumers though … I think there needs to be tougher legislation for brands to be held accountable,” she said.

“I don’t really want to just blame consumers for it. I also want to blame brands and the government.

“I think it’s a collective change that everyone needs to be part of.”

Advocates say legislation is needed to improve environmental practices in the fashion industry. Source: AAP Sustainable fashion educator and eco-stylist Nina Gbor is also in favour of legislation for fashion practices, and told SBS News there needs to be a shift in Australia’s attitudes around shopping.

“The truth is that it is much harder [for sustainable brands], particularly when they don’t have the same capital as these other bigger brand corporations,” she said.

“We the consumers need to support these brands, and also push for legislation around sustainability … that’s the missing piece of the puzzle.”

“We need to push for laws and policies that make brands responsible for any emissions or toxic chemicals or anything else they do that damages the environment, and make transparency absolutely mandatory.”

The fast fashion industry is a major contributor to climate change due to water consumption and pollution caused by supply chain operations, along with large amounts of synthetic textiles ending up in landfills.