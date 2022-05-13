FENIX360 is building a Web3 ecosystem to help musicians earn a living, stay connected with fans – Hypebot

FENIX360 is building a Web3, blockchain based ecosystem to connect musicians and other creators directly with their fans.

Since 2018 FENIX has been building blockchain-based tools that help musicians at all stages in their careers to earn a living.

Free Artist/Fan App Creation

At the center of the FENIX360 ecosystem is a tool that allows an artist to build a content-filled app in 20 minutes that provides a rich environment for artists and fans to stay connected without costly intermediaries and algorithm-based filters.

“With this simplicity, we hope to create a generation of enthusiastic app builders,” said Lance Ford, Founder and President of FENIX360. “It is a great way to present yourself to fans and friends and excites them continuously with a media property that you control.”

Keep 95%

Musicians and other creators retain full ownership and control along with 95% of NFT, merchandise, tickets and livestream revenue and 80% of any ad revenue collected by FENIX. Built on the blockchain, the experience and all transactions are transparent and trackable for noth artits and fans.

It remains to be seen how many fans – beyond core superfans – will actually add yet another app to their phones. But the concept has promise and a FENIX produced Whitepaper lays out the case.

Simple Music NFTs & More

One very attractive feature is how the app promises to simplify music NFTs and crypto.

“We eliminate all barriers in the crypto world. You can easily purchase FNX360 coin on the app and use it for any purchase. Artists can easily get paid without the complexity to set-up an e-commerce system, mint their own NFTs without the usual tech challenges, access to dashboards and a suite of services to elevate their careers such as live touring, ticketing, marketing, productions. There is real utility and it’s as close to frictionless as one can get.” says Tomas Varga, Partner and Head of Blockchain Strategy of FENIX360.

While its own early social stats are small, at launch the platform claims 6000 FENIX Global Artists Ambassadors and their 2.9M combined social media connections.

The FENIX360 app is available globally on web, Apple iOS and Android stores.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.