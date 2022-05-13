Free prescriptions: 15 groups of Britons will get help with NHS prescription costs

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The vast majority – around 89 percent – of community prescription items in England are free of charge, and people don’t pay if they are on a low income, over 60 years old, or have certain medical conditions.

“The upper age exemption has not changed since 1995 and that is why we have consulted on restoring the link with the state pension age.

“No decision has yet been made – We are considering the responses carefully and will respond in due course.”

Meanwhile, people who don’t qualify for free prescriptions can still save money by buying a Pre-Payment Certificate (PPC).