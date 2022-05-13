Hot Drop: Apex Legends’ The Broken Ghost Quest Has Found A Potential Successor In IMC Armories

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”9%20Things%20You%20Didn%27t%20Know%20About%20Apex%20Legends”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p><!-- Ezoic - wp_under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-111" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg" style="background-image:url(https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/screen_super/1574/15746725/3974506-apex_neverknew_main.jpg)"> <p>9 Things You Didn’t Know About Apex Legends</p> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p><!-- Ezoic - wp_mid_content - mid_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-112" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_mid_content - mid_content --> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p><!-- Ezoic - wp_long_content - long_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-113" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_long_content - long_content --> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s <br />Terms of Use and Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p dir="ltr">For those not in the know, The Broken Ghost was a weekly optional side quest in Apex Legends. When you played a battle royale match, you could find Treasure Packs. Finding five packs netted you a ticket to access the next chapter of Quest, which released on a weekly basis. These chapters saw you play as your favorite legends as they explored an alternate universe in search of artifacts for Loba, engaging in PvE combat against that world’s shadowy prowlers and then getting text-based interactions between the legends, furthering Apex Legends’ storyline in leaps and bounds.</p> <p dir="ltr">Season 5 was the moment that the community learned we had actually been fed mere morsels in Seasons 1-4. Respawn piled lore and narrative development into our starving gullets in Season 5–for the first time, the Apex Legends community was feasting.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_longer_content - longer_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-114" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_longer_content - longer_content --> <p dir="ltr">It felt like being a part of an interactive TV show, with fans excitedly taking to Twitter and Reddit every week to discuss the latest developments of The Broken Ghost and theorize what would happen the following week. And that story went places–it ultimately saw the return of Titanfall 2’s Ash, the exciting first steps of a queer relationship between two women of color, the formation and dissolution of Wattson and Crypto’s adorable friendship, the early signs of Wraith’s big-sister mentality when it came to Wattson, and the tiniest of hints that Caustic may care about people beyond their use as subjects for his experiments.</p> <p dir="ltr">And on top of that, The Broken Ghost influenced the week-to-week of Apex Legends’ battle royale side as well. Season 5 saw the introduction of reactive character quips, coloring the way that certain legends interacted with one another. Loba and Revenant were antagonistic towards one another, for instance, while Caustic was fatherly to Wattson. And how these interactions played out evolved as The Broken Ghost progressed: When Wattson lost faith in Crypto and Caustic, for example, her voice lines with the two legends transformed from friendly and jovial to distrusting and curt. It was an incredible season.</p> <p dir="ltr">Nearly every storyline in Seasons 6-12 can be traced back to The Broken Ghost. It’s widely regarded by the fanbase as the most influential arc in Apex Legends’ narrative. It was a lot. As it happens, it was too much.</p> <p dir="ltr">Apex Legends’ writers tried to do more PvE-focused Quests, but couldn’t. “We’ve got many developers here that would have loved to continue doing something like [Season 5’s Quest],” then-Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier told me as we discussed the battle royale’s transformative second year back in February 2021. “The problem is, well, we did the Quest, and then we had a lockdown.”</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_longest_content - longest_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-115" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_longest_content - longest_content --> <p dir="ltr">“Believe me, we attempted this a few times in the last year with stuff that ended up on Twitter,” then-Apex Legends writer Tom Casiello wrote on <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/tommiecas/status/1449152198152097799" data-target="true" rel="noopener">Twitter</a> in October 2021. “We could never get it right by launch. It’s a manpower issue, it’s a memory issue, it’s a time issue. We all wish it were different. But it’s the reality of the situation.”</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/1587/15875866/3977318-ash.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-3977318" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="2560" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 2560px"><img width="1280" height="720" alt="The conclusion to The Broken Ghost is probably the coolest thing that Apex Legends has ever done." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Hot-Drop-Apex-Legends-The-Broken-Ghost-Quest-Has-Found.jpg" data-title="Hot Drop: Apex Legends' The Broken Ghost Quest Has Found A Potential Successor In IMC Armories 1"><figcaption>The conclusion to The Broken Ghost is probably the coolest thing that Apex Legends has ever done.</figcaption></figure> <p dir="ltr">Respawn has attempted to fill the void left behind by The Broken Ghost with Quests that solely played out as comics, radio plays (referred to in-game as Chronicles), and text-based conversations. Some have managed to deliver rewarding storylines, but none have captured the interactive element of The Broken Ghost.</p> <p dir="ltr">The Broken Ghost worked because it told its story through PvE missions–like campaign levels in Titanfall 2–that were totally separate from the PvP battle royale, where scripted conversations would be understandably difficult to enjoy. And though Respawn has since tried to implement PvE in its battle royale since then, it hasn’t worked as well because the PvP nature of the game can’t be escaped, creating frustrating moments where your squad is attacked by other players while engaging with the PvE side of things.</p> <p dir="ltr">IMC Armories fixes that. These armories are quickly proving to be one of the best additions included in Season 13–they present a way for anyone to opt into PvE combat if they want and net some genuinely good rewards for the trouble. The armories close upon activation, so you don’t have to worry about another squad moving in on you and ruining your match. Frankly, the IMC Armories are a brilliant way of adding PvE to a primarily PvP-focused battle royale. Plus, they’re just a whole lot of fun–I love them.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_incontent_5 - incontent_5 --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-116" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_incontent_5 - incontent_5 --> <p dir="ltr">And because those armories are enclosed and other squads can’t get into them until your squad decides to open them up, they present the potential of implementing narrative-driven PvE combat back into Apex Legends. Respawn is technically already toying with this concept–you’ll notice that when legends hack into the IMC Armories, they use a version of Crypto’s hacking software, implying the legend trusts his fellow competitors enough to give them some of his tech. It’s a small detail, but one that’s easier to notice when you can take a moment to stop worrying about other players because you’re locked inside an impenetrable bunker.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Hot-Drop-Apex-Legends-The-Broken-Ghost-Quest-Has-Found.png" data-ref-id="1300-3977312" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="1280" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1280px"><img width="1280" height="720" alt="The romantic connection between Bangalore and Loba was first kindled in The Broken Ghost, only to be further complicated by the arrival of Valkyrie in The Legacy Antigen." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Hot-Drop-Apex-Legends-The-Broken-Ghost-Quest-Has-Found.png" data-title="Hot Drop: Apex Legends' The Broken Ghost Quest Has Found A Potential Successor In IMC Armories 2"><figcaption>The romantic connection between Bangalore and Loba was first kindled in The Broken Ghost, only to be further complicated by the arrival of Valkyrie in The Legacy Antigen.</figcaption></figure> <p dir="ltr">I think this is how Respawn can get back to the PvE missions of The Broken Ghost. Instead of trying to make PvE and PvP entirely separate, it can find ways of putting snippets of PvE into the existing PvP experience and then enclose them so that squads can participate in short, story-driven missions.</p> <p dir="ltr">Imagine that Wraith needs to access an IMC database to dig up some dirt on Newcastle, who she’s already suspicious of. Respawn can task players with needing to reach an IMC Armory and hack into the database. Like usual, this activates the Spectres, which players have to defeat, netting them some valuable loot for their efforts. But that’s a 60-second process–a whole minute of time to add some uninterrupted storytelling. So while all that’s going on, Wraith could comment on the details she’s learning from the hack you’re performing–either in person if she’s a member of the squad or over the radio if she isn’t–with a final note that she’ll discuss her findings after the match.</p> <p dir="ltr">That follow-up conversation can then be a more detailed cutscene/comic/radio play/etc. that unlocks after the match. And maybe the lead Wraith uncovers convinces her that she needs more information but from a different source, compelling the player to land at one of the other IMC Armories on Storm Point and repeat the process. I think fighting in IMC Armories over and over again would get dull eventually, but it’s a great starting point for introducing the concept of narrative-driven PvE combat into a PvP setting, and Respawn could certainly expand on this idea in subsequent seasons.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_incontent_6 - incontent_6 --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-117" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_incontent_6 - incontent_6 --> <p dir="ltr">For example, a future point-of-interest could be a massive IMC Armory that hides still-working Titans that are controlled by a rogue artificial intelligence, encouraging a squad to work together to take down one of the towering behemoths. Plus, it would allow Respawn to finally add Titans to Apex Legends without disrupting the PvP component. Or Respawn could add additional armories that hide the remains of old IMC experiments that implement interesting gameplay considerations on top of dealing with Spectres, similar to the town takeover points-of-interest that add mechanics like jump pads and rising pools of poison.</p> <p dir="ltr">In an ideal world, we’d somehow get more Quests like The Broken Ghost, but as we get further from Season 5, that feels increasingly like a dream we’ll never quite get to experience again. The IMC Armories are a feasible solution to this problem, presenting a way to bring The Broken Ghost’s bite-sized PvE experience to Apex Legends’ already superb PvP gameplay.</p> </p></div> <p><script type="rocketlazyloadscript" data-minify="1" async src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/widgets.js?ver=1652450766" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> <br /><script type="rocketlazyloadscript" data-rocket-type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/articles/hot-drop-apex-legends-the-broken-ghost-quest-has-found-a-potential-successor-in-imc-armories/1100-6503461/?ftag=CAD-01-10abi2f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a></p> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>Related</em></h3> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner only-one only-prev" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/05/13/29-books-to-read-if-you-love-hallmark-movies/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">29 Books to Read if You Love Hallmark Movies</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2022/05/13/hot-drop-apex-legends-the-broken-ghost-quest-has-found-a-potential-successor-in-imc-armories/?fbclid=IwAR3xBGgJ1XAEXwYfsokm3bDuKYj4ryuDAzt3EcX5YoanDZRiAxMgefKG6Oc#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F05%2F13%2Fhot-drop-apex-legends-the-broken-ghost-quest-has-found-a-potential-successor-in-imc-armories%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu has-social-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> <nav aria-label="Social links" class="footer-social-wrapper"> <ul class="social-menu footer-social reset-list-style social-icons fill-children-current-color"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75352"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/newslanesuk/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook Page</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12 2C6.5 2 2 6.5 2 12c0 5 3.7 9.1 8.4 9.9v-7H7.9V12h2.5V9.8c0-2.5 1.5-3.9 3.8-3.9 1.1 0 2.2.2 2.2.2v2.5h-1.3c-1.2 0-1.6.8-1.6 1.6V12h2.8l-.4 2.9h-2.3v7C18.3 21.1 22 17 22 12c0-5.5-4.5-10-10-10z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75353"><a href="https://twitter.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter Username</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M22.23,5.924c-0.736,0.326-1.527,0.547-2.357,0.646c0.847-0.508,1.498-1.312,1.804-2.27 c-0.793,0.47-1.671,0.812-2.606,0.996C18.324,4.498,17.257,4,16.077,4c-2.266,0-4.103,1.837-4.103,4.103 c0,0.322,0.036,0.635,0.106,0.935C8.67,8.867,5.647,7.234,3.623,4.751C3.27,5.357,3.067,6.062,3.067,6.814 c0,1.424,0.724,2.679,1.825,3.415c-0.673-0.021-1.305-0.206-1.859-0.513c0,0.017,0,0.034,0,0.052c0,1.988,1.414,3.647,3.292,4.023 c-0.344,0.094-0.707,0.144-1.081,0.144c-0.264,0-0.521-0.026-0.772-0.074c0.522,1.63,2.038,2.816,3.833,2.85 c-1.404,1.1-3.174,1.756-5.096,1.756c-0.331,0-0.658-0.019-0.979-0.057c1.816,1.164,3.973,1.843,6.29,1.843 c7.547,0,11.675-6.252,11.675-11.675c0-0.178-0.004-0.355-0.012-0.531C20.985,7.47,21.68,6.747,22.23,5.924z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75354"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12,4.622c2.403,0,2.688,0.009,3.637,0.052c0.877,0.04,1.354,0.187,1.671,0.31c0.42,0.163,0.72,0.358,1.035,0.673 c0.315,0.315,0.51,0.615,0.673,1.035c0.123,0.317,0.27,0.794,0.31,1.671c0.043,0.949,0.052,1.234,0.052,3.637 s-0.009,2.688-0.052,3.637c-0.04,0.877-0.187,1.354-0.31,1.671c-0.163,0.42-0.358,0.72-0.673,1.035 c-0.315,0.315-0.615,0.51-1.035,0.673c-0.317,0.123-0.794,0.27-1.671,0.31c-0.949,0.043-1.233,0.052-3.637,0.052 s-2.688-0.009-3.637-0.052c-0.877-0.04-1.354-0.187-1.671-0.31c-0.42-0.163-0.72-0.358-1.035-0.673 c-0.315-0.315-0.51-0.615-0.673-1.035c-0.123-0.317-0.27-0.794-0.31-1.671C4.631,14.688,4.622,14.403,4.622,12 s0.009-2.688,0.052-3.637c0.04-0.877,0.187-1.354,0.31-1.671c0.163-0.42,0.358-0.72,0.673-1.035 c0.315-0.315,0.615-0.51,1.035-0.673c0.317-0.123,0.794-0.27,1.671-0.31C9.312,4.631,9.597,4.622,12,4.622 M12,3 C9.556,3,9.249,3.01,8.289,3.054C7.331,3.098,6.677,3.25,6.105,3.472C5.513,3.702,5.011,4.01,4.511,4.511 c-0.5,0.5-0.808,1.002-1.038,1.594C3.25,6.677,3.098,7.331,3.054,8.289C3.01,9.249,3,9.556,3,12c0,2.444,0.01,2.751,0.054,3.711 c0.044,0.958,0.196,1.612,0.418,2.185c0.23,0.592,0.538,1.094,1.038,1.594c0.5,0.5,1.002,0.808,1.594,1.038 c0.572,0.222,1.227,0.375,2.185,0.418C9.249,20.99,9.556,21,12,21s2.751-0.01,3.711-0.054c0.958-0.044,1.612-0.196,2.185-0.418 c0.592-0.23,1.094-0.538,1.594-1.038c0.5-0.5,0.808-1.002,1.038-1.594c0.222-0.572,0.375-1.227,0.418-2.185 C20.99,14.751,21,14.444,21,12s-0.01-2.751-0.054-3.711c-0.044-0.958-0.196-1.612-0.418-2.185c-0.23-0.592-0.538-1.094-1.038-1.594 c-0.5-0.5-1.002-0.808-1.594-1.038c-0.572-0.222-1.227-0.375-2.185-0.418C14.751,3.01,14.444,3,12,3L12,3z M12,7.378 c-2.552,0-4.622,2.069-4.622,4.622S9.448,16.622,12,16.622s4.622-2.069,4.622-4.622S14.552,7.378,12,7.378z M12,15 c-1.657,0-3-1.343-3-3s1.343-3,3-3s3,1.343,3,3S13.657,15,12,15z M16.804,6.116c-0.596,0-1.08,0.484-1.08,1.08 s0.484,1.08,1.08,1.08c0.596,0,1.08-0.484,1.08-1.08S17.401,6.116,16.804,6.116z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75355"><a href="https://uk.linkedin.com/in/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Linkedin</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M19.7,3H4.3C3.582,3,3,3.582,3,4.3v15.4C3,20.418,3.582,21,4.3,21h15.4c0.718,0,1.3-0.582,1.3-1.3V4.3 C21,3.582,20.418,3,19.7,3z M8.339,18.338H5.667v-8.59h2.672V18.338z M7.004,8.574c-0.857,0-1.549-0.694-1.549-1.548 c0-0.855,0.691-1.548,1.549-1.548c0.854,0,1.547,0.694,1.547,1.548C8.551,7.881,7.858,8.574,7.004,8.574z M18.339,18.338h-2.669 v-4.177c0-0.996-0.017-2.278-1.387-2.278c-1.389,0-1.601,1.086-1.601,2.206v4.249h-2.667v-8.59h2.559v1.174h0.037 c0.356-0.675,1.227-1.387,2.526-1.387c2.703,0,3.203,1.779,3.203,4.092V18.338z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75356"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Y1h9rstNbjJ5FUMNCnOZQ"><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.8,8.001c0,0-0.195-1.378-0.795-1.985c-0.76-0.797-1.613-0.801-2.004-0.847c-2.799-0.202-6.997-0.202-6.997-0.202 h-0.009c0,0-4.198,0-6.997,0.202C4.608,5.216,3.756,5.22,2.995,6.016C2.395,6.623,2.2,8.001,2.2,8.001S2,9.62,2,11.238v1.517 c0,1.618,0.2,3.237,0.2,3.237s0.195,1.378,0.795,1.985c0.761,0.797,1.76,0.771,2.205,0.855c1.6,0.153,6.8,0.201,6.8,0.201 s4.203-0.006,7.001-0.209c0.391-0.047,1.243-0.051,2.004-0.847c0.6-0.607,0.795-1.985,0.795-1.985s0.2-1.618,0.2-3.237v-1.517 C22,9.62,21.8,8.001,21.8,8.001z M9.935,14.594l-0.001-5.62l5.404,2.82L9.935,14.594z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75357"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/newslanes/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.289,2C6.617,2,3.606,5.648,3.606,9.622c0,1.846,1.025,4.146,2.666,4.878c0.25,0.111,0.381,0.063,0.439-0.169 c0.044-0.175,0.267-1.029,0.365-1.428c0.032-0.128,0.017-0.237-0.091-0.362C6.445,11.911,6.01,10.75,6.01,9.668 c0-2.777,2.194-5.464,5.933-5.464c3.23,0,5.49,2.108,5.49,5.122c0,3.407-1.794,5.768-4.13,5.768c-1.291,0-2.257-1.021-1.948-2.277 c0.372-1.495,1.089-3.112,1.089-4.191c0-0.967-0.542-1.775-1.663-1.775c-1.319,0-2.379,1.309-2.379,3.059 c0,1.115,0.394,1.869,0.394,1.869s-1.302,5.279-1.54,6.261c-0.405,1.666,0.053,4.368,0.094,4.604 c0.021,0.126,0.167,0.169,0.25,0.063c0.129-0.165,1.699-2.419,2.142-4.051c0.158-0.59,0.817-2.995,0.817-2.995 c0.43,0.784,1.681,1.446,3.013,1.446c3.963,0,6.822-3.494,6.822-7.833C20.394,5.112,16.849,2,12.289,2"></path></svg></a></li> </ul><!-- .footer-social --> </nav><!-- .footer-social-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> <!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar - sidebar --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-104" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar - sidebar --><div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="wp-block-columns are-vertically-aligned-center"> <div class="wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:100%"> <div class="wp-container-2 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized is-style-rounded"><a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKML_ZqAswseTAAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen" target="_blank"><img loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359" width="283" height="63" srcset="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png 1024w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-300x67.png 300w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-768x171.png 768w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1536x343.png 1536w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1568x350.png 1568w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1200x268.png 1200w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-400x89.png 400w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo.png 1722w" sizes="(max-width: 283px) 100vw, 283px" /></a><figcaption><strong><em>Follow us on GoogleNews</em></strong></figcaption></figure> </div></div> </div> </div> </div></div><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_1 - sidebar_middle --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-105" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_1 - sidebar_middle --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_2 - sidebar_middle --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-106" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_2 - sidebar_middle --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_3 - sidebar_middle --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-107" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_3 - sidebar_middle --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_bottom - sidebar_bottom --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-108" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_bottom - sidebar_bottom --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_floating_1 - sidebar_floating_1 --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-109" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_floating_1 - sidebar_floating_1 --> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_text"><div class="widget-content"><h2 class="widget-title subheading heading-size-3">Disclaimer</h2> <div class="textwidget">Read latest world's news stories. Discover the most popular and trending news stories on politics, entertainment, gaming, TV, lifestyle, science, celebrity and tech. </div> </div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2022 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/about-us/"> About Us </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/cookies-policy/"> Cookies Policy </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/dmca/"> DMCA </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/ccpa/"> Do Not Sell My Info </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/terms/"> Terms </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/contact/"> Contact </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WP </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <style>.wp-container-2 .alignleft { float: left; margin-right: 2em; }.wp-container-2 .alignright { float: right; margin-left: 2em; }</style> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-browser-checker-js-after'> "use strict";var _createClass=function(){function defineProperties(target,props){for(var i=0;i<props.length;i++){var descriptor=props[i];descriptor.enumerable=descriptor.enumerable||!1,descriptor.configurable=!0,"value"in descriptor&&(descriptor.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(target,descriptor.key,descriptor)}}return function(Constructor,protoProps,staticProps){return protoProps&&defineProperties(Constructor.prototype,protoProps),staticProps&&defineProperties(Constructor,staticProps),Constructor}}();function _classCallCheck(instance,Constructor){if(!(instance instanceof Constructor))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker=function(){function RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker(options){_classCallCheck(this,RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker),this.passiveSupported=!1,this._checkPassiveOption(this),this.options=!!this.passiveSupported&&options}return _createClass(RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker,[{key:"_checkPassiveOption",value:function(self){try{var options={get passive(){return!(self.passiveSupported=!0)}};window.addEventListener("test",null,options),window.removeEventListener("test",null,options)}catch(err){self.passiveSupported=!1}}},{key:"initRequestIdleCallback",value:function(){!1 in window&&(window.requestIdleCallback=function(cb){var start=Date.now();return setTimeout(function(){cb({didTimeout:!1,timeRemaining:function(){return Math.max(0,50-(Date.now()-start))}})},1)}),!1 in window&&(window.cancelIdleCallback=function(id){return clearTimeout(id)})}},{key:"isDataSaverModeOn",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&!0===navigator.connection.saveData}},{key:"supportsLinkPrefetch",value:function(){var elem=document.createElement("link");return elem.relList&&elem.relList.supports&&elem.relList.supports("prefetch")&&window.IntersectionObserver&&"isIntersecting"in IntersectionObserverEntry.prototype}},{key:"isSlowConnection",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&"effectiveType"in navigator.connection&&("2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType||"slow-2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType)}}]),RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker}(); </script> <script id='rocket-preload-links-js-extra'> var RocketPreloadLinksConfig = {"excludeUris":"\/(?:.+\/)?feed(?:\/(?:.+\/?)?)?$|\/(?:.+\/)?embed\/|\/(index\\.php\/)?wp\\-json(\/.*|$)|\/wp-admin\/|\/logout\/|\/wp-login.php|\/refer\/|\/go\/|\/recommend\/|\/recommends\/","usesTrailingSlash":"1","imageExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php","fileExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php|html|htm","siteUrl":"https:\/\/newslanes.com","onHoverDelay":"100","rateThrottle":"3"}; </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-preload-links-js-after'> (function() { "use strict";var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(e){return typeof e}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":typeof e},e=function(){function i(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var i=t[n];i.enumerable=i.enumerable||!1,i.configurable=!0,"value"in i&&(i.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,i.key,i)}}return function(e,t,n){return t&&i(e.prototype,t),n&&i(e,n),e}}();function i(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var t=function(){function n(e,t){i(this,n),this.browser=e,this.config=t,this.options=this.browser.options,this.prefetched=new Set,this.eventTime=null,this.threshold=1111,this.numOnHover=0}return e(n,[{key:"init",value:function(){!this.browser.supportsLinkPrefetch()||this.browser.isDataSaverModeOn()||this.browser.isSlowConnection()||(this.regex={excludeUris:RegExp(this.config.excludeUris,"i"),images:RegExp(".("+this.config.imageExt+")$","i"),fileExt:RegExp(".("+this.config.fileExt+")$","i")},this._initListeners(this))}},{key:"_initListeners",value:function(e){-1<this.config.onHoverDelay&&document.addEventListener("mouseover",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("mousedown",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("touchstart",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions)}},{key:"listener",value:function(e){var t=e.target.closest("a"),n=this._prepareUrl(t);if(null!==n)switch(e.type){case"mousedown":case"touchstart":this._addPrefetchLink(n);break;case"mouseover":this._earlyPrefetch(t,n,"mouseout")}}},{key:"_earlyPrefetch",value:function(t,e,n){var i=this,r=setTimeout(function(){if(r=null,0===i.numOnHover)setTimeout(function(){return i.numOnHover=0},1e3);else if(i.numOnHover>i.config.rateThrottle)return;i.numOnHover++,i._addPrefetchLink(e)},this.config.onHoverDelay);t.addEventListener(n,function e(){t.removeEventListener(n,e,{passive:!0}),null!==r&&(clearTimeout(r),r=null)},{passive:!0})}},{key:"_addPrefetchLink",value:function(i){return this.prefetched.add(i.href),new Promise(function(e,t){var n=document.createElement("link");n.rel="prefetch",n.href=i.href,n.onload=e,n.onerror=t,document.head.appendChild(n)}).catch(function(){})}},{key:"_prepareUrl",value:function(e){if(null===e||"object"!==(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))||!1 in e||-1===["http:","https:"].indexOf(e.protocol))return null;var t=e.href.substring(0,this.config.siteUrl.length),n=this._getPathname(e.href,t),i={original:e.href,protocol:e.protocol,origin:t,pathname:n,href:t+n};return this._isLinkOk(i)?i:null}},{key:"_getPathname",value:function(e,t){var n=t?e.substring(this.config.siteUrl.length):e;return n.startsWith("/")||(n="/"+n),this._shouldAddTrailingSlash(n)?n+"/":n}},{key:"_shouldAddTrailingSlash",value:function(e){return this.config.usesTrailingSlash&&!e.endsWith("/")&&!this.regex.fileExt.test(e)}},{key:"_isLinkOk",value:function(e){return null!==e&&"object"===(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))&&(!this.prefetched.has(e.href)&&e.origin===this.config.siteUrl&&-1===e.href.indexOf("?")&&-1===e.href.indexOf("#")&&!this.regex.excludeUris.test(e.href)&&!this.regex.images.test(e.href))}}],[{key:"run",value:function(){"undefined"!=typeof RocketPreloadLinksConfig&&new n(new RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker({capture:!0,passive:!0}),RocketPreloadLinksConfig).init()}}]),n}();t.run(); }()); </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src='//newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=5.9.3' id='comment-reply-js' defer></script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript"> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202219.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:10.9',blog:'124297285',post:'214445',tz:'-4',srv:'newslanes.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '124297285', '214445' ]); </script> <script>window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:"iframe[data-lazy-src]",data_src:"lazy-src",data_srcset:"lazy-srcset",data_sizes:"lazy-sizes",class_loading:"lazyloading",class_loaded:"lazyloaded",threshold:300,callback_loaded:function(element){if(element.tagName==="IFRAME"&&element.dataset.rocketLazyload=="fitvidscompatible"){if(element.classList.contains("lazyloaded")){if(typeof window.jQuery!="undefined"){if(jQuery.fn.fitVids){jQuery(element).parent().fitVids()}}}}}};window.addEventListener('LazyLoad::Initialized',function(e){var lazyLoadInstance=e.detail.instance;if(window.MutationObserver){var observer=new MutationObserver(function(mutations){var image_count=0;var iframe_count=0;var rocketlazy_count=0;mutations.forEach(function(mutation){for(var i=0;i<mutation.addedNodes.length;i++){if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName!=='function'){continue} if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName!=='function'){continue} images=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('img');is_image=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IMG";iframes=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('iframe');is_iframe=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IFRAME";rocket_lazy=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName('rocket-lazyload');image_count+=images.length;iframe_count+=iframes.length;rocketlazy_count+=rocket_lazy.length;if(is_image){image_count+=1} if(is_iframe){iframe_count+=1}}});if(image_count>0||iframe_count>0||rocketlazy_count>0){lazyLoadInstance.update()}});var b=document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0];var config={childList:!0,subtree:!0};observer.observe(b,config)}},!1)</script><script data-no-minify="1" async src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-rocket/assets/js/lazyload/17.5/lazyload.min.js"></script><script>function lazyLoadThumb(e){var t='<img src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ID/hqdefault.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="360">',a='<button class="play" aria-label="play Youtube video"></button>';return t.replace("ID",e)+a}function lazyLoadYoutubeIframe(){var e=document.createElement("iframe"),t="ID?autoplay=1";t+=0===this.parentNode.dataset.query.length?'':'&'+this.parentNode.dataset.query;e.setAttribute("src",t.replace("ID",this.parentNode.dataset.src)),e.setAttribute("frameborder","0"),e.setAttribute("allowfullscreen","1"),e.setAttribute("allow", "accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"),this.parentNode.parentNode.replaceChild(e,this.parentNode)}document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){var e,t,p,a=document.getElementsByClassName("rll-youtube-player");for(t=0;t<a.length;t++)e=document.createElement("div"),e.setAttribute("data-id",a[t].dataset.id),e.setAttribute("data-query", a[t].dataset.query),e.setAttribute("data-src", a[t].dataset.src),e.innerHTML=lazyLoadThumb(a[t].dataset.id),a[t].appendChild(e),p=e.querySelector('.play'),p.onclick=lazyLoadYoutubeIframe});</script> </body> </html> <!-- This website is like a Rocket, isn't it? Performance optimized by WP Rocket. Learn more: https://wp-rocket.me - Debug: cached@1652477264 -->