How Prince Charles could block huge wish for Andrew – Prince’s demands have ‘got to stop’

Prince Andrew has yet another battle on his hands, but this time it’s an internal matter of who will get a much wanted royal property from the Queen. The Queen’s son has largely stepped back from public life following his high profile case with Virginia Guiffre, which was settled out of court earlier this year.

The Duke of York and his daughter Princess Eugenie reportedly have their eye on one of the Queen’s grace and favour properties in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

But at the same time, heir to the throne Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly also have a stake in the house and may move from their Norfolk home Anmer Hall to be closer to the Queen.

The move would suit the Cambridges and their three children, George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, after the Queen decided to make Windsor Castle her permanent residence.

A royal insider said the Cambridges saw Adelaide Cottage as the “only option”.

