‘I couldn’t swallow my saliva’: Signs your heartburn is turning cancerous – symptoms

“But taking long-term medication has been shown to have side effects and has been implicated in an increased risk of heart disease and stomach cancer.”

In a bid to curb PPI use, Hospitals across the UK are adopting a new procedure for the condition which may promise better outcomes for patients.

“Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF) can help eliminate general GERD symptoms including upper abdominal pain, nausea/vomiting, stomach bleeding and swallowing disorders,” added doctor Haidry.

Rachel Furse, 57 years old, is one of few to have undergone the procedure after enduring years of debilitating symptoms from acid reflux.

Describing her plight, she explained: “I had the head of the bed on blocks and two pillows with a V pillow on top and I was still waking up during the night with reflux.