James Corden says he and Prince Harry’s kids have playdates at his £11m mansion

James Corden has revealed he and Prince Harry’s children have had playdates at the royal’s £11million mansion that he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

The 43 year old has enjoyed a successful run in Los Angeles over the past seven years, bringing celebrities of all backgrounds onto his The Late Late Show, including the likes of Michelle Obama and Adele.

In February 2021, Harry, 37, also went on the show, where he spoke about everything from his first date with Meghan, 40, to The Crown.

Now, James has opened up on his friendship with Harry, explaining that his children Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four, have enjoyed a playdate with her royal couple’s kids Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.







“It was more a sort of playdate scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously I’m not telling you any more. Obviously,” James told The Sun.

He then spoke on his thoughts about the royal couple, sharing: “Look, I’m a huge fan of both of them. Obviously I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it’s really hard to judge, or be judgmental.

“People process things and deal with things in different ways and that’s OK, and it’s all right to think whatever you think about somebody.







“I don’t know if it necessarily needs to be voiced the whole time but my experience of them has been nothing but positive.

“I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.”

He continued: “I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family] is incredibly brave and I’ll always be in their corner.”







“I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it’s impossible to judge any of it really,” he added.

During Harry’s stint on James’ show last year, viewers got to see a different side to him as he rapped the tune of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air as he and James walked up to the mansion where the hit TV series starring Will Smith was filmed at the start of the programme.

James, who recently announced he’s set to quit the show after one last year, then called Meghan who told her husband not to buy the sprawling mansion because she had “done enough moving”.







Speaking to Harry, Meghan added: “Haz? How is your tour of L.A. going?”

James quipped: “Haz? I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now?”

“No, well you are not my wife so,” Harry added. Meanwhile Harry also referred to Meghan as simply “Meg”.

