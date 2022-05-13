Julia Bradbury supports Deborah James as she ‘spends last moments with family’

Julia Bradbury has spoken out in support of Deborah James she raises awareness around cancer after revealing she’s been moved to end-of-life care.

Deborah, 40, who has been courageously battling bowel cancer for five years, wrote a heartbreaking “goodbye” post on Monday revealing that her body “just wasn’t playing ball”.

The devastating announcement penned by the mum-of-two, which she asked her followers to donate to cancer research for the price of a drink “to see me out of this world”, has raised a whopping £4million.

Julia, 51, meanwhile, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year after finding a lump in 2020 that turned out to be a cluster of benign micro-cysts, and a scan showed her to have a “high grade” 6cm tumour.







(Image: Instagram/Julia Bradbury)









(Image: Getty)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter



Now, the Countryfile presenter has shared her support to Deborah as she took to her Instagram feed to post a smiling snap of the star before penning: “All my love & admiration go to Dame Deborah James @bowelbabe.

“You want to campaign, you want to raise awareness about cancer, you want to help as many people as you can, you don’t want to die.

“Dame Deborah has done so much to raise awareness about bowel & other cancers. Despite passing blood, one of the key symptoms of bowel cancer – it was only when she paid for a private colonoscopy – that an ‘ugly 5cm tumour’ was discovered.”







(Image: Getty)



“My thoughts & so much love go out to Deborah and her family as they spend their last moments together. Utterly heart breaking,” she added.

Julia’s support comes after Deborah was recently made a Dame after her efforts to raise money for charity. In a statement, Downing Street said the Queen was “pleased to approve the honour of Damehood” be conferred upon Deborah.

Deborah said she was “blown away” by the “incredible honour” and after hitting the £4million mark, she now hopes to raise it up to £5million by the weekend.







(Image: BBC)







Become an OK! VIP and you will unlock access to all of our big exclusives… Be the first to meet the latest showbiz babies, see the most sought after wedding pictures of the year, or take a guided tour around your favourite star’s lavish multi-million pound home – all for free! Sign up here

“She’s got this lovely phrase where she feels like she’s been riding on the wings of science,” Deborah’s friend Lizzie Parry said on Good Morning Britain. “When she was first diagnosed, the drugs that kept her alive for so long weren’t available to bowel cancer patients.

“So the fund for her will be so vital and the fact that it’s nearly at £4million – she said to me last night she wants to his £5million by the weekend, which I think is entirely possible.”

For all your updates on Julia Bradbury and Deborah James, sign up to our daily OK! newsletter.