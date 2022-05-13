Kate’s royal wedding day ‘quiet concern’ despite no ‘last-minute panics’





The Duchess of Cambridge married William on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. Kate wore a Cartier Halo tiara, which was loaned to her by the Queen, and her dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

According to the new book The Palace Papers by ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, Kate was the “world’s most unflappable bride”. She said there were “no last-minute panics” and “no tantrums” from the Duchess. However, Ms Brown also wrote: “I am told the bride’s only anxiety on the wedding day itself was that her stomach rumbling might be picked up by a hot mic.”

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, recently said she was “so worried” about Kate and William’s wedding. She said her concern was for the bridal party, which included her three-year-old granddaughter Eliza Lopes. The Duchess told the Daily Mail: “I was so worried about Eliza. She is such a lovely little thing and looked so gorgeous in her dress, but it was a very big occasion for a child of her age. “Harry pulled this wiggly worm out of his pocket in the carriage to keep them amused. Eliza loved it so much that she wouldn’t let go.” “Can you believe it? She was holding onto my finger but in her other hand was this worm.” READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Meghan blasted as ‘Ms I want privacy’

It comes after William and Kate pleaded with the nation to help “lift someone out of loneliness” with small acts of kindness. Speaking across more than 500 stations across the UK, the Cambridge’s made a 60-second message for 2022’s Mental Health Minute as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. The pair apologised for interrupting all of the UK’s radio stations which united to play the message simultaneously at 10.59am on Friday. Kate said: “If you think someone you know might be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on the door.” William added: “Maybe suggest meeting for a coffee or a walk”, as Kate continued: “Because these small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely.”

The 2022 Minute, created by Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio in the UK, and The Royal Foundation, is in support of Better Health – Every Mind Matters. Nigel Huddleston, minister for civil society and youth at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are great champions of mental health awareness and we’re hugely grateful to have their support through the Mental Health Minute. “We know loneliness is having a disproportionate impact on our young people and this campaign offers easy to use guidance people can follow to improve their wellbeing.”