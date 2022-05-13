Katy Perry Reveals How Therapy Helps Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom

It started with a January 2016 encounter at a Golden Globes party. They attempted to keep their romance on the down low and largely succeeded until Perry made it Instagram official in May of that year.

From there, Perry and Bloom’s relationship included a couple’s Halloween costume in 2016, a March 2017 pause, and an official reunion and engagement later down the line.

Their planned April 2020 wedding didn’t happen, but they found a way to make their relationship work through it all. As Perry recently revealed on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, couples therapy is vital to keeping everything in tune.

Perry went in-depth on her relationship with Bloom during an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast. A listener asked how to yell less with her boyfriend, as Yahoo reports.

The Firework singer then advocated for the Hoffman Process of therapy, which she and Bloom both attended separately during their relationship. Perry also described why the Hoffman Process works so well for them and helps Perry and Bloom’s relationship stay in tune.

“Your partners usually see your best and a lot of your worst sides because they’re there to be your mirrors. Orlando and I do couple’s therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune, and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard. And god bless successful people in the spotlight, and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couple’s therapy.” Katy Perry