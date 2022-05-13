Katy Perry Reveals How Therapy Helps Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship has seen its ups and downs. The on-again, off-again pair hit it off quickly, with Bloom once saying they knew they were right for each other on their first date. There was a postponed wedding, the birth of their daughter, and the couple giving each other space when they needed it. During a podcast discussion, Perry revealed therapy is vital to keeping their relationship in tune.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship over the years
Perry and Bloom have been in the public eye individually for years. As a couple, they’ve spent the better part of a decade in the spotlight.