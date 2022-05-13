Laila Rouass opens up on Ronnie O’Sullivan struggle after world title win ‘He feels flat’

Laila Rouass joined Loose Women on Friday to discuss her reconciliation with long-term fiancée Ronnie O’Sullivan. The actress opened up on their split and the world champion’s struggles following his recent title win to host Kaye Adams and panellists Katie Piper, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson.

She said: “Ronnie, he’s just won the seventh world title and he’s flat.”

The actress detailed the importance of manifestation and explained its purpose.

“Yes there’s imposter syndrome but talking about these things, being more compassionate, changing our inner dialogue…”

“Often when good things are happening in your life you feel quite sad and we can learn to be sad better.”

“It’s called arrival fallacy and it was coined by Dr Shahar from Harvard University,” Laila continued.

“Dopamine is in the chase once you’re there it drops it’s absolutely normal, [you need to] learn how to talk to yourself, you’re doing the best you can.”

Kaye remarked: “How do you talk to him when he comes back and he says, ‘I’ve just won the seventh world championship.’”

“He uses self-compassion and that’s where we meet,” Laila revealed.

“‘I did my best this is perfectly normal to feel this way’ You’re not always going to be excited, change that eternal dialogue.”