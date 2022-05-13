Legacies cancelled: Viewers threaten CW ‘boycott’ as Vampire Diaries spin-off axed

Many viewers were left baffled by Legacies’ cancellation in the wake of a season seven renewal for Riverdale, which has dwindling ratings for the network and mixed reviews from even its most devoted fans.

The list of cancelled shows for The CW also includes In the Dark, 4400, Naomi, Dynasty and Legends of Tomorrow.

Hopefully, Julie’s response to the news could mean Legacies will be able to find a new home elsewhere, but Vampire Diaries devotees will just have to sit tight for now.

Legacies season 4 continues Thursday, June 2 on The CW. A UK release date is yet to be announced.