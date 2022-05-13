Lilibet and Archie update! Harry and Meghan’s children having playdates at £11m US mansion





The Late Late Show host, 43, who is the highest-paid British TV presenter, spoke out about his friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He spoke of the couple with warm enthusiasm, saying that he is a “huge fan” of theirs. The comic said that he has visited the royals’ luxury mansion in Montecito, California, which is worth £11million, for a play date along with his wife and kids.

James Corden has three kids with his wife, Julia Carey. Their eldest is an 11-year-old boy Max, and their two daughters are Carey, 7 and Charlotte, 4. The youngsters have socialised with the Duchesses’ 3-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and the little baby Lilibet Diana, who is 11 months old. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to the UK to attend the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

“I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way. “I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I’ll always be in their corner. “I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it’s impossible to judge any of it really.” His comments about the couple sparked outrage among many Twitter users who rushed to criticise him. Meanwhile, the TV presenter recently announced he was quitting his US TV show to return to the UK to be with his family. In response, the deputy leader of the Reclaim party Martin Daubney joked: “Please stay in their corner, in the USA. Yours, Britain.”