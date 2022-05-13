Local Living: Movies in the park, plus, how you can ‘Give the Gift of Life’ – ABC Columbia

Here’s our look at Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to roll up your sleeves.

You can join local law enforcement and firefighters give the gift of life in the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” It takes place May 27 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. You can visit either the Richland County Decker Center or the Charles Drew Wellness Center. Columbia Police, Columbia Fire, and Richland County deputies are issuing a challenge for blood donations. You are asked to donate and vote for your favorite team. You can register at redcrossblood.org.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to catch a movie but don’t want to shovel out movie ticket prices, Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood is showing another “Free Movie in the Park” this month. On Saturday, May 21, the park will show the family-friendly film “Sing” starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie. There will also be plenty of food vendors on hand as well.