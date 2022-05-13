‘Luck’ Teaser Trailer: Skydance Animation’s Debut Pic To Bow On Apple In August

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have dropped the first teaser trailer for Luck, which reps the first feature film from Skydance Animation.

Luck is debuting on Apple TV+ globally Friday, August 5. It was one of two Skydance Animation pics, the other being Spellbound, that Apple picked up from their original home at Paramount.

The film, directed by Peggy Holmes, centers around the story of Sam Greenfield (the voice of Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

The Land of Luck is revealed in the trailer, via a nice tour of the place conducted by Bob (Simon Pegg), a lucky black cat. Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon also star alongside Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg.

Kiel Murray penned the original screenplay. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

Check out the trailer above, which comes ahead of plans to reveal exclusive first-look footage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s Work in Progress sessions in June.