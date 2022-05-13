Movies & Music on the Lawn returns to Baton Rouge Gallery pairing five silent films and Louisiana bands

Baton Rouge Gallery – Center for Contemporary Art’s Movies & Music on the Lawn series begins its 2022 season Saturday, May 21.

The series has been a mainstay of summers in Baton Rouge for more than 20 years, and the gallery will continue that tradition. BRG is excited to announce five events slated for this summer, blending bands and films returning to the green space behind the gallery’s home at 1515 Dalrymple Drive, in BREC’s City Brooks Community Park.

Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies & Music on the Lawn series pairs classic silent films — typically, but not exclusively, from the 1920s and 30s — with contemporary Louisiana-based musicians who compose and perform never-before-heard film scores for the film. The result is a handful of truly unique one-night-only events.

With tickets costing $7 and including bottomless popcorn, this series provides accessible cultural experiences the entire family can enjoy.

Each week we’ll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

Baton Rouge Gallery members are admitted free. Tickets for nonmembers can be purchased at the event entrance or in advance at batonrougegallery.org.

All Movies & Music on the Lawn events begin at 8 p.m. or sundown, whichever comes last. The full lineup for 2022’s Movies & Music on the Lawn series, presented by Cox, includes:

Saturday, May 21: The Michael Foster Project performing an original score for Buster Keaton’s slapstick comedy, “Sherlock Jr.” (1924).

Saturday, June 25: Alabaster Stag performs an original score for the dramatic romance of “La Boheme” (1926).

Saturday, July 16: The Lilli Lewis Project performs an original score for “Sidewalk Stories” (1989), a more modern take on silent film with a nod to Charlie Chaplin.

Saturday, August 20: Kids Night, featuring students from Baton Rouge Music Studios performing an original score for the stop-motion animated “Shaun the Sheep” (2015). Partners from Knock Knock Children’s Museum will also be on hand with activities for kids of all ages.

Saturday, September 17: Woorms performs an original score Nosferatu (1922), in celebration of the iconic film’s 100th anniversary.

For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org/movies-music-on-the-lawn.