Natasha Kaplinsky looks completely different as a long haired blonde

No nonsense and to the point, ITV newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky is known for her short dark brunette tresses.

But the 49-year-old was utterly transformed as hit the red carpet on Thursday night at The Fragrance Foundation Awards at The Brewery in London.

Natasha showed off a completely new look. Her trademark short textured bob was gone, instead the former Strictly Come Dancing star wore her glamourous long and wavy blonde hair down.

The news anchor styled her new tresses into perfect curls and looked beautiful in her bright red lip.







Natasha’s dress was a knee-length white and sparkly design, with an in-built belt.

Completing her look was a pair of glitzy strappy heels and an equally glitzy clutch bag.

Her appearance at The Fragrance Foundation Awards in London was her first major public event since news broke in March that she had been rushed to hospital after being bitten by her own dog.

The terrifying incident happened when her own Coton de Tulear, called Dot, entered into a scrappy fight with one of her other dogs – an adorable Tibetan Terrier named Molly.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the journalist revealed she’d initially panicked watching her dogs scrap, and had attempted to intervene.

Unfortunately this was a grave mistake, as her canine pal had already seen red and couldn’t differentiate between her owner and sparring partner.

“I tried to separate them and Dot bit me by mistake,” the star went on.







Thankfully, the TV personality was healed by doctors despite her panicked rush to receive medical attention.

Natasha lives in Sussex with her family and a whopping 47 total animals, but it seems sometimes having a menagerie can cause problems.

The star’s fans adore her social media, as she regularly shares snaps of her incredible animals.

Along with a whole host of dogs and cats, Natasha also takes care of a giant field full of alpacas.

Natasha first rose to fame when she won the Glitterball trophy with her professional dance partner Brendan Cole.







Taking to the dance floor in 2004, there were only eight celebrity contestants in the first series, which was presented by Tess Daly and entertainment icon Bruce Forsyth.

The newsreader wowed judges and audiences alike with her impressive moves, and she eventually became the favourite.

Since her star-turn on the competition, Natasha first helped relaunch Channel 5 with her series Five News with Natasha Kaplinsky.

She then upped sticks and took a job on ITV news three years later, where she has been ever since.

Natasha is married to husband Justin Bower, whom she met a year after her Strictly appearance. The couple share children Arlo, 13, and Angelica, 11.