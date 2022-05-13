New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Senior Year’ on Netflix + More

TGIF, party people! It looks like the warm weather is finally here to stay, so it is time to break out the lawn chairs and fire up the BBQ for some outdoor, springtime fun! But before you pack that picnic basket (and the allergy medication, because hello pollen!) might this author suggest packing a sheet to set up your own outside theater? The hassle is worth it, because whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms this weekend that you will not want to miss. Starting with the freshest options is always the way to go, so let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Senior Year, Conversations with Friends and The Kids in the Hall
You’ll want the video queue ready to go before heading out with your friends, so let’s dive in with the biggest titles to watch. On Netflix, watch funny lady Rebel Wilson go back to school as a 37-year-old in the original comedy film, Senior Year. If you are in the mood for some drama, check out Conversations with Friends on Hulu. It is a new romantic drama from the same author that brought us Normal People just two years ago; and if you’re a fan of the novel from which it was taken, you’ll want to see Frances and the other characters brought to life! And for those who have been looking for a modern Monty Python troupe, look no further than the Canadian sketch comedy group The Kids in the Hall, who just got their own series on Prime Video! Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:
New on Netflix May 13: Senior Year
Rebel Wilson is going back to school in this Netflix-original comedy that is new on Netflix this weekend — but the reason why is not like the tired, 21 Jump Street-esque storylines we have seen played out time and time again. No, in Senior Year, a 37-year-old woman (Wilson) wakes up from a coma that lasted 20 years and returns to high school to finish out her final year — and hopefully recapture her “popular girl” status and fulfill her dream of becoming prom queen. As you can guess, hilarity and hijinks ensue; and starring Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, and Angourie Rice, Senior Year is primed to be one of the top movies new on Netflix this month.
New on Prime Video May 13: The Kids in the Hall
New on Prime Video this weekend is The Kids in the Hall, a wild and hilarious sketch comedy series from the titular Canadian group of Monty Python-like comedy masters. Members Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson have made a name for themselves by creating acerbic and satirical sketches that skewer anything and everything that strikes the group’s fancy, catapulting them to cult status. And now they are taking their outlandish style and drag looks to the streaming world. So check out The Kids in the Hall if you are looking for a good time!
New on Hulu May 15: Conversations with Friends
If you loved the 2020 romantic drama series Normal People, you are going to love Hulu’s latest collaboration with author Sally Rooney, Conversations with Friends. Based on Rooney’s 2017 novel of the same name, the limited series tells the story of Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old Irish college student and aspiring poet whose own attempts at navigating complicated relationships launch her into her own difficult journey of self-discovery. Along with her ex-girlfriend-turned-best-friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), Frances forms an unconventional relationship with the perfect married couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn) Conway — a relationship that quickly turns into something more complex. How will Frances make her way out of this tangled web? Watch all the juicy drama unfold in Conversations with Friends, new on Hulu this weekend.
Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend
The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:
New on Netflix- Full List
Released Friday, May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2*NETFLIX SERIES
New Heights *NETFLIX SERIES
Senior Year *NETFLIX FILM
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri *NETFLIX SERIES
The Lincoln Lawyer *NETFLIX SERIES
Released Saturday, May 14
Borrego
Released Sunday, May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
New on Hulu – Full List
Released Sunday, May 15
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)
Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
One Last Thing (2005)
The Brass Teapot (2012)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List
Released Friday, May 13
The Kids in the Hall: S1 (2022) *Amazon Original Series
New on HBO Max- Full List
Released Friday, May 13
Hank Zipzer, 2014
Old, 2021 (HBO)
Smalls, Season 4
Released Sunday, May 15
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
New on Starz- Full List
Released Friday, May 13
Aloft
A Walk on the Moon
Bad Education
BASEketball
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Brimstone
Carpool
Daddy and Them
Dear God
Flirting With Disaster
Gallipoli
Held Up
H Is for Happiness
Idlewild
Jingle All the Way
Kissing A Fool
Let It Ride
Loser
Man On Fire
Man Up
Mercury Rising
Milk Money
Missing In Action
Missing In Action 2: The Beginning
October Sky
People I Know
Proof
Road Trip: Beer Pong
Strike!
Talk to Her
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
The Eagle Huntress
The Intervention
The Pallbearer
The Possession of Hannah Grace
The United States Of Leland
Venom
Vice
White Noise
White Noise 2: The Light
Released Saturday, May 14
The Intruder
Released Sunday, May 15
Fifty Shades of Black
Gaslit – Episode 104
New on Showtime- Full List
Released Friday, May 13
Dating & New York
