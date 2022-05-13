Noah Cyrus Opens Up About a Toxic Relationship on New Song ‘Mr. Percocet’

Noah Cyrus has released a raw new song, “Mr. Percocet,” which will appear on her upcoming debut album, The Hardest Part, out July 15.

The track, which she released alongside a grainy video illustrating the themes of a toxic relationship, has a Kacey Musgraves-style country-pop vibe. Cyrus sings over a tender blend of acoustic and slide guitar, shuffling drums and some handclaps. “You’re only kind when you’re all fucked up,” Cyrus sings. “You’re only mine ’til your high is gone/So maybe I should leave before your drugs wear off in the morning.”

In a statement, Cyrus said of the track, “This song is written about my personal experience with the confusion and insecurities that arise in a relationship when substance abuse is involved. It causes such manic behavioral changes that you can lose sight of yourself and who you fell in love with.”

Along with sharing “Mr. Percocet,” Cyrus announced a North American tour in support of The Hardest Part. The trek will kick off Oct. 4 at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix and wrap Nov. 4 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Ticket information is available on Cyrus’ website.

“Mr. Percocet” marks the second offering from The Hardest Part, following lead single, “I Burned L.A. Down.” The debut album will follow Cyrus’ 2021 collaborative EP with Australian singer-songwriter PJ Harding, People Don’t Change. Before that, she released The End of Everything EP in 2020, and her debut EP, Good Cry, in 2018.

Noah Cyrus Tour Dates

October 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

October 7 – October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

October 11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

October 13 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge

October 14 – October 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

October 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

October 21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

October 22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 24 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

October 25 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

October 28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

October 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

October 31 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at Complex

November 3 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

November 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern