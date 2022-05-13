Norway, Indonesia Aim to Establish Green Aquaculture Partnership

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono on Thursday welcomed the visit of Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister Henrik Thorne and Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia Rut Kruger Giverin in Jakarta.

“One of the things we discussed was the potential for cooperation in the field of productive and environmentally-friendly aquaculture,” said Trenggono in an official statement from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Thursday, May 12.

Trenggono said that European countries are the largest salmon producers in the world, so he hopes to establish cooperation between Indonesia and Norway, especially in the field of cultivation technology.

The Ministry’s Director-General of Aquaculture, Tb Haeru Rahayu, said that so far he has learned a lot about the aquaculture industry in Norway. He viewed that further discussions regarding aquaculture between the two countries are needed to create impactful progress in the fisheries industries in Norway and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Henrik Thune said Norway openly welcomes building partnerships with Indonesia. The country is considering transferring technology, especially related to aquaculture management technology with Indonesia.

RIANI SANUSI PUTRI