Out-of-control truck slams into Long Island home, narrowly missing sleeping 13-year-old

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) — An out-of-control truck careened through several rooms of a house on Long Island early Thursday, crashing through a fence before coming to rest in a neighbor’s yard.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado lost control, barreled off of the Wantagh Parkway and crashed into the home on Cypress Lane in Westbury around 12:50 a.m.

“I heard a boom,” homeowner Thu Pham said. “And then we just turned and get out the room and turn on the light. I saw the whole door was gone.”

One of the rooms the vehicle crashed through was a teenager’s bedroom, in which a 13-year-old boy was asleep.

“I went to my son’s room and saw there was a hole,” Pham said. “I didn’t know there’s a car that went through there. I went to see what happened to my son. He was only one foot away…My son just woke up, and the whole thing was on top of him.”

The truck continued through a fence and came to a rest in the neighbor’s yard.

“I was really confused,” said Jayden Trinh, who lives in the home. “I got up, and I saw the guy who hit our house. He was like, ‘Sorry,’…and then he left.”

Miraculously, no one was hurt.

“One feet closer, and my son was gone, you know?” Pham said.

Gerald P. lives next door.

“My son woke us up, and said, ‘Hey, dad, there’s a car in our backyard,'” he said.

The driver fled on foot but returned moments later trying to bust back through the fence to get something from his truck.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Blas Flores-Velasquez walking around two hours later.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an incident: property damage, and operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver.

Police say Flores-Velasquez has four prior arrests from 1996-1998. He was deported from the United States in June of 2000 and currently resides in Brentwood as an undocumented individual.

Repairs were underway after the crash, but it was not immediately clear when the family will be allowed back inside.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer out of hospital after being shot in the Bronx

———-

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip