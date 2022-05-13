Passport warning issued for travel to EU: Spain, Portugal, Greece, France holiday rules

A new warning issued to British tourists advises them to check the dates on their passport. Britons could be denied entry to the EU if their passport doesn’t meet requirements.

The Government said: “If you are planning to travel to an EU country (except Ireland) or Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino or Vatican City, you must follow the Schengen area passport requirements.

“Your passport must be issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the date of issue).

“Valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave (check the expiry date).

“You must check your passport meets these requirements before you travel.

