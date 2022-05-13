Pep Guardiola’s brutal Patrice Evra response as Man City boss takes Man Utd dig

Pep Guardiola has hit back at ex-Manchester United players questioning his squad’s character insisting judge us on five years not five minutes. Former United players Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov delivered withering verdicts after Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid, conceding two goals in two minutes.

But Guardiola has hit back insisting nobody questioned the personality of their United side when Barcelona “destroyed them” in the Champions League Final in 2011. Evra had revelled in City’s misfortune claiming Guardiola did not want personalities in his side seeing himself as the leader of the pack.

Berbatov had been less inflammatory but suggested Guardiola’s side had lacked concentration and focus and displayed a “small team” mentality.

“We don’t have personality because we concede two goals in two minutes? When we had two chances to score and we don’t have personality,” said the City boss. “After that game the last four league games we have scored 19 goals we have incredible personality. I’m sorry but I completely disagree about this.