Peter Andre all smiles after unleashing fury over Wagatha ‘chipolata’-gate

Peter Andre beamed as he made his way out of the theatre on Thursday, in the wake of his emotional Instagram post about quotes attributed to Rebekah Vardy, which called his manhood a “miniature chipolata”.

The 49 year old dad-of-four, who once had a romantic tryst with the now-footballer’s wife, was painfully reminded of an interview labelling him “the worst lover” when it was brought up by a lawyer in the Wagatha Christie libel trial.

After addressing the comments on his social media and apologising to his wife Emily Andre, 32, the Mysterious Girl singer seemed to have had a weight lifted off his chest when he appeared outside London’s Dominion Theatre on Thursday night.

The star, whose friend Lizzie Cundy, 52, recently shared her support for him on Twitter, grinned as he agreed to sign autographs for excited fans following his performance in Grease The Musical.











Fresh out of this theatre makeup and costume, Peter donned a pair of ripped grey jeans and a matching V-neck sweater.

He also slipped on a mocha-coloured beanie hat to shield his recognisable hair.

Sporting his light salt and pepper beard and carrying his phone in one hand, the star finished his ensemble with a pair of black boots.

While Peter managed to chat with fans for a few minutes and pose for pictures, he was quickly escorted into a waiting taxi cab.



















The Australian plays exuberant entertainer Vince Fontaine in the musical show, alongside other Aussie favourite Jason Donovan.

It comes after Peter reflected on the resurfacing of Rebekah’s comments on his manhood and said he had had to deal with the aftermath of it for 15 years in his Instagram post.

He said in the video: “Hi everyone, seeing as I haven’t had much of a say in this and have just let everyone have a laugh and whatever… I’m just going to put it out there,” the reality TV star said from home as he sat in his dressing gown.

"15 years this has been going on. I kept quiet and I didn't say anything, I let everyone have their laugh and let everyone say what they wanted to say.























“Yes, she’s gone to court and admitted that the story was made up and she did that because her ex-husband forced her to do it.

“But, put that all aside right and just think how it feels, like if a man or if I had said this about her anatomy or about a woman’s anatomy and made up something…

“You can use your imagination – saying something very unflattering… There would be outrage,” the star fumed, going on to say that the comment has been the “butt of all jokes” for over a decade.

I’ve been laughing about it for a while, but think how it would feel if it was the other way around. That’s all I’m saying. We all know now it was a made up story, but it’s a little more serious than that,” Peter added.

“It’s not fair that it happens again and again and again and we talk about all kinds of things about mental health and nothing seems to change.”

