Prince Harry ‘missing’ Cambridge children as Duke ‘extremely fond’ of Charlotte

Prince Harry moved to the US after his and Meghan’s royal exit in early 2020, which has meant he has spent less time with the Royal Family. It has been reported, on the latest episode of Royally Us, that, since his move stateside, Harry is “missing” the Cambridge children, in particular Princess Charlotte. The 7-year-old apparently views her uncle as “one of her role models”.

Speaking on the latest episode of Royally Us, hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi Harry’s relationship with the Cambridge children.

Ms Garibaldi said: “Prince Harry misses Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children very much since he is settling in California”.

She added, quoting a source: “[A] Source, told us in the latest issue, they said they’re [the Cambridge children] extremely fond of him [Harry].

“Charlotte will send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards, at the very least they’ll call as a family to sing Happy Birthday and so on”.

Ms Garibaldi also claims that the only daughter of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge “views Harry, very much, as one of her role models”.

