‘Proud mum’ Sophie Wessex beams in £275 Me+Em blazer to watch Louise ride in horse show

Royal fan @jerseydeanne tweeted: “Sophie Wessex is such a proud mum!”

Lady Louise, on the other hand, was in her carriage-riding clothes which consisted of a tweed blazer and a long skirt.

But it was her silver brooch which was the main attraction of her outfit.

The young royal paid tribute to her late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, by wearing her equestrian brooch.

This brooch is a nod to her and Philip’s shared passion for horse riding, in particular carriage riding, which the teenager was taught by the Duke of Edinburgh.