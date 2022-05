“By boat, you can also explore the anchorages of Sa Calobra, Cala Tuent or Cala Deia.

“For a romantic sunset, nothing beats going to Cabo Formentor to see a perfect landscape of sea and mountains.”

For those travellers who want to visit Majorca this summer, the island is actually a very affordable option when flying from the UK.

Queen Letizia may spend her summer breaks in a luxurious palace, but holidaymakers can also visit Majorca on a budget.