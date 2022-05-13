Categories
Life Style

Queen ‘more excited than ever’ in outing today- ‘Mobility issues haven’t dampened spirits’



Queen 'more excited than ever' in outing today- 'Mobility issues haven't dampened spirits'

QUEEN ELIZABETH was a vision of pure joy today as she visited the Royal Windsor Horse Show.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.