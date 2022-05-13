Rafael Nadal to have doctor with him at French Open as injury threatens to wreck chances

“I had my foot again with a lot of pain. I am a player living with an injury – it is nothing new. It’s something that is there,” Nadal continued.

“Unfortunately my day-by-day is difficult. It’s difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes. At half the second set, it starts and then it wasn’t playable for me. I don’t want to take away anything from Denis. Today is for him. Well done for him.

“Since I came back, the foot has been tough. It’s tough for me to be able to practise the proper way days in a row. So then you need to move well to compete at the highest level, something that I am not able to practise.

“The toughest thing for me today is honestly I start to feel myself play much better. I started the match playing much better. My practice was much better, the warmup, than the other day.”