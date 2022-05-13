Rafael Nadal’s Italian Open injury gives Carlos Alcaraz advantage as French Open favourite

Rafael Nadal has been surpassed as the bookies’ favourite for the French Open following his injury-stricken exit from the Italian Open. The world No 4 crashed out to Denis Shapovalov in three sets on Thursday after experiencing an issue with his chronic foot injury which gave 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz the advantage ahead of the next Grand Slam, as he overtook his compatriot to become the favourite.

Nadal is the 13-time champion at the French Open and won a record 21st Grand Slam title at the start of the season, cementing himself to extend his records in Paris next month. But the world No 4 injured his rib in Indian Wells and, on Thursday, suffered another scare with his chronic foot injury as he crashed out of the Rome Masters, and has now been replaced as the favourite for the upcoming Major tournament.

And it’s not 20-time Grand Slam winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic who has become the leader for the title despite surpassing the Spaniard for second place. Instead, it is Nadal’s young countryman Alcaraz, who is fresh off the back of winning his second Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open, having won the Barcelona Open two weeks earlier.

In an average of 19 bookmakers’ favourites, including the likes of Sky Bet and Bet365, the teenager sits at the top of the pile as the man with the lowest odds to pick up his maiden Grand Slam title. Alcaraz’s season has already been compared to the one Nadal experienced in 2005, and he could again follow in the 35-year-old’s footsteps by winning the French Open as a 19-year-old on his sixth career appearance in a Grand Slam main draw.

