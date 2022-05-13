Rebekah Vardy ‘photographed contents of Sarah Harding’s handbag’, court hears

Rebekah Vardy “fell out with Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding in 2018 because she was apparently caught taking pictures of the contents of her handbag at the National Television Awards”, a court heard.

Coleen Rooney, 36, made the claim in a witness statement she supplied as part of the Wagatha Christie libel trial.

Vardy was accused by Rooney of leaking fake stories about her in October 2019.

The 40 year old denies the allegations and is suing Rooney, the wife of England star Wayne, for libel.

In a witness statement, Rooney said: “As an aside, I am aware that Becky had attended the 2018 National Television Awards and produced and provided various pieces of ‘behind the scenes’ footage for The Sun.”













(Image: Getty)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter . You can sign up at the top of the page.

She went on: “She also got into a spat with former Girls Aloud group member Sarah Harding during the 2018 event because Sarah apparently caught Becky taking photographs of the contents of Sarah’s handbag when Sarah had dropped it on the floor. Their dispute subsequently appeared in The Sun.”

Sarah Harding announced that she had breast cancer in August 2020 and tragically passed away at the age of 39 in September last year.

The revelations come after Rooney revealed earlier today that she “cried every night” after relocating to the US.

She told the court she was “fuming” about a Sun article in January 2019 about her allegedly being involved in a car crash in the US when she lived there.







(Image: Getty)



Vardy was accused and denied this week of instructing her agent Caroline Watt to leak the story to the press.

Rooney said: “I was driving in America, I had never done it before and I was not used to driving on the wrong side of the road. A lorry scraped down the side of my car.

“No kids were in the car and no family. We didn’t have to stop at the scene. It was literally damage to the car, no crash.

“The fact that The Sun reported all this stuff happened that was untrue gave me the anger to put out publicly that someone is constantly giving information from my private Instagram no matter how big or small and I was annoyed, I was fuming.”







(Image: Getty)



Rooney told the court it happened during a “terrible time” as the family had just moved to America after Wayne was signed to to D.C. United.

She explained she had “never believed in homesickness” until the move to Washington and she “cried every night” as she missed her family in the UK.

The trial continues.