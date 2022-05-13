‘Smart motorways are our safest roads’ says National Highways boss despite deadly crashes

For conventional motorways the figure was 0.09, meaning ALR smart motorways are more than twice as lethal as these roads, reported the Mail.

Mr Harris said: “It is now two years since the Transport Secretary first published the smart motorway stocktake, and today’s report shows that we are making good progress delivering on these ambitious recommendations. But we are not complacent.

“The latest data shows that, overall, in terms of serious or fatal casualties, smart motorways are our safest roads.

“We will continue to build on work already undertaken and continue to put safety first to help ensure drivers have confidence in the motorway network.