Spain Eurovision 2022 song lyrics: What does Chanel’s SloMo mean?


What does Spanish Eurovision entry Chanel’s SloMo mean?

Chanel will be performing her original song SloMo at the PalaOlympico stadium in Turin, Italy.

The dance number has already proved popular in nightclubs so this could be a good sign for what’s to come for the Spanish Eurovision entry.

In previous interviews, Chanel has described her song as a “party”, a song encouraging fun without any complications and to feel safe within your own body.

The song was originally intended for pop star Jennifer Lopez but ended up going to the young singer instead.





