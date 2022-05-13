Stacey Solomon shows off completed swimming pool in new video

It’s been a busy week for Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon as she attended the BAFTAs, marked her daughter Rose’s first crawl and even teased the launch of a new swimwear line.

Yet there was more news still for the Loose Women panelist today as she revealed to fans at home that her swimming pool had finally been completed!

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Stacey revealed that after weeks of planning the pool had finally reached its final stages, with the popular presenter only waiting for a safety cover to complete the long awaited build.

Son Rex was clearly eager to try out the new addition to the home Stacey shares with partner Joe Swash, with the youngster even pictured taking his shoes and socks off beside an empty pool ready to jump into the rain puddle that remained in the centre.







(Image: @StaceySolomon / Instagram)







(Image: Instagram/Stacey Solomon)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter .

Captioning the adorable footage, Stacey wrote: “Rex is taking his shoes off and I’m 100% positive he’s thinking he can swim in the rain puddle at the bottom. I’m about to go in there and pump it out and he’s going to be devastated.”

The former X Factor contestant also went on to reveal she had further renovation plans underway, with her list for next week including continuing to work on her fireplace, with the presenter relieved to finally be able to crack out her jet wash!

Fans have been following Stacey’s updates in recent weeks as she works to upgrade and improve the family home she shares with Joe and their four children.







(Image: Instagram / Stacey Solomon)







(Image: Instagram / Stacey Solomon)



Stacey had previously admitted that she gets “embarrassed” talking about her swimming pool, but gave her fans an update on the outdoor pool, which came with the lavish countryside home that she and fiancé Joe Swash, 40, moved into with their children last year.

Throughout the renovations two year old Rex had even been keen to lend a hand of his own, with Stacey previously having shared adorable snaps of the youngster getting stuck in alongside tradesmen working on the property.







(Image: Instagram / Stacey Solomon)



In a post shared back in April, Stacey wrote: Rex could be seen sweetly sweeping the floor, as Stacey enjoyed a cup of tea in the sunshine. The star told her followers: “Good morning happy Saturday…

“Me Rex and Rose have spent the whole morning sweeping the pool and Rex has been chewing the tile men’s ears off,” alongside a laughing face emoji.

She then added: “He LOVES watching the people build and asking lots of questions. I’m going to make them ALL the tea today because they’ve just been interrogated for the last 3 hours. They’re so lovely and sweet”.

For all the latest showbiz stories, sign up for OK! ‘s daily newsletter here .