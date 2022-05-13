Summer Focus events and activities for the Currituck County Public Libraries

Seas the Day: Teen Summer Reading Challenge

June 1-July 29: Teens in 6-12th grade are invited to participate in a Summer Reading Challenge. For each challenge you finish, you’ll receive a raffle ticket to be entered in a prize drawing. The more you read, the better your chances are to win some cool prizes. Stop by the Barco or Moyock library to pick up a reading challenge starting June 1st.

Genealogy Courses On Demand

Currituck County Libraries offer six different Genealogy courses on demand! Hone your genealogy skills at your own pace, at a time that works for you. Each course is a self-paced video, available for individual viewing at the Barco or Moyock Libraries anytime during our normal business hours. An optional 30-minute question and answer session after course completion with our Genealogy Specialist is also available at the Moyock branch. Appointments for the optional Q&A session are recommended to ensure availability. Course offerings include an Introduction to Genealogy for beginners (with an optional companion paper-based course upon request; this course is also available for checkout on DVD), a four-part series on genealogical records (court records, estate & probate, land & property, and vital/other records) in Currituck County and a Guide to the Formation of Currituck County. Courses may be taken individually, in any order, or all at once, depending on your needs and level of experience with genealogy research. For more information, call Barco at (252) 453-8345 or Moyock at (252) 435-6419.

Genealogy Clinic

Need some help on that stubborn relative that can’t be found? Unsure where to go next in your genealogical journey? Our Genealogy Clinic may be just what the doctor ordered to help you get back on track. Contact the Barco Library at (252) 453-8345 or the Moyock Library at (252) 435-6419 for more information or assistance.

Genealogy Kits

Remember to pick up our Genealogy Kid’s Kit! The kit includes a family history booklet, family tree charts, family member interview questions, a family tradition worksheet and more. It’s a great way to encourage children to become their very own future family historians. Bring your completed bingo card back to the library and receive a special surprise!

CURRITUCK COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

4261 Caratoke Hwy., Barco, NC 27917, 252-453-8345

Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities

Each week, school-aged kids will discover fun and fascinating facts about the sea. Events are held on Wednesdays at 3:00PM, unless otherwise stated. All programs after our kickoff will require registration, as space is limited. Registration for each event will open on the Monday prior to the event; call (252) 453-8345 to register.

June 15: Discover Treasures: Play ocean bingo, go on a treasure hunt, and build a boat all while learning about ocean treasures. Registration is not required to attend this event.

June 23 at 10:00AM: Ocean Science with the NC Aquarium: Learning how the ocean makes life possible is more important than ever before! With the help of the North Carolina Aquarium, our summer readers will discover the different branches of science involved in the study of our oceans. Registration is required and opens June 20.

June 29: Sharon Meade: Sharon Meade from the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education will join us for a special ocean-themed program. Registration is required and opens June 27.

July 13: Financial Possibilities with Loretta Shawgo: Saving-Spending-Giving: Explore the keys to your financial possibilities with an ocean-themed piggy bank craft. Registration is required and opens July 11.

July 20: Explore New Depths: Dive deep into the ocean while making an ocean zones upcycled craft. Registration is required and opens July 18.

Summer Storytime To-Go for Toddlers and Preschoolers

These take-home activities will help children acquire the necessary skills to learn to read while providing parents with helpful tips, tricks, and guidance. New Summer Storytime packets will be available each week from June 13-July 22.

June 13-17: Pirates – Read books and sing a pirate song before you color and trace a pirate line.

June 20-24: Ocean – Sing ocean songs and learn about the ocean deep while you practice your handwriting.

June 27-July 1: Seashells – Learn about seashells while you practice shapes, counting, and patterns.

July 5-8: Sharks – Sing a shark song and learn all about sharks while doing a shark dot-to-dot.

July 11-15: Fish – Fish come in many colors, shapes and sizes! Read about fish while you learn your colors.

July 18-22: Ocean Animals- Work on beginning sounds as you learn about ocean animals.

MOYOCK LIBRARY BRANCH

126 Campus Drive, Moyock, NC 27958, 252-435-6419

Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities

Each week, school-aged kids will discover fun and fascinating facts about the sea. Events are held on Thursdays at 3:00PM. All programs after our luau kickoff will require registration, as space is limited. Registration for each event will open on the Monday prior to the event; call (252) 435-6419 to register.

June 16: Luau Kickoff – Create a lei or tiki necklace and participate in fun activities including hula-hoop and relay races! Registration is not required to attend this event.

June 23: Ocean Science with the NC Aquarium – Learning how the ocean makes life possible is more important than ever before! With the help of the North Carolina Aquarium, our summer readers will discover the different branches of science involved in the study of our oceans. Registration is required and opens June 20.

June 30: Sea Turtles and N.E.S.T. – Join us as we discover the world of sea turtles! Learn about how you can help as you listen to a N.E.S.T. volunteer share their story. Registration is required and opens June 27.

July 14: Sharon Meade – Sharon Meade from the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education will join us for a special ocean-themed program. Registration is required and opens July 11.

July 21: Heroes of the Sea – Explore the science behind submersibles, discover animals that call mangroves their home, and learn about scientists and activists that have become heroes of the sea during our final Summer Reading program of 2022. Registration is required and opens July 18.

Summer Storytime To Go for Toddlers and Preschoolers

These take-home activities will help children acquire the necessary skills to learn to read while providing parents with helpful tips, tricks, and guidance. New Summer Storytime packets will be available each week from June 13-July 22.

June 13-17: Ocean – Read books and sing a song about the ocean before playing a fun game involving ocean animals!

June 20-24: Fish – Create a fish using recycled materials and learn about how to expand your child’s vocabulary.

June 27-July 1: Seashells – Learn about a variety of seashells and the animals that call them their home.

July 5-8: Sharks – Sing a song about sharks and play a fun game where you feed a shark and practice learning colors.

July 11-15: Whales – Count whales and do a dolphin puzzle while learning about how to expand your math skills.

July 18-22: Sea Turtles – Explore the life cycle of a sea turtle and use phonological awareness to hear smaller sounds in words through music.

COROLLA LIBRARY BRANCH

1123 Ocean Trail, Corolla, NC 27927, 252-453-0496

Mahjong

Mondays at 1 pm. Whether you’re an experienced player, just starting out, or somewhere in between, the Mahjong group enjoys spirited and fun games with fellow members.

Ocean Science 2.0

July 14 at 10 am. The NC Aquarium will be at the library for their summer program. The NC Aquarium program is tentative at this time.

The Currituck County Public Library welcomes Caroline Lindsey as our new Children’s Specialist.

Caroline is a Currituck native. Her alma mater is NC Wesleyan, where she earned a triple major-Business Administration, Organizational Administration, and Criminal Justice, with a minor in psychology.

Caroline says: “I am happy to be a part of the Barco team and super excited about coordinating the Summer Reading Program and the Fall Story Time Program. My goal is to provide wonderful memories to children, like the ones I made growing up, in the very same building where I discovered my love of reading.”

Caroline is excited to work in the community where she grew up. She looks forward to meeting all of you. Please come out and introduce yourself, and take advantage of all of the programs that we have to offer!

