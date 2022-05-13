Telia and Ericsson test 5G high-band in Norway

The 26GHz mmWave tests in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Trondheim and Lillestrøm will explore coverage and capacity indoors, outdoors and in densely populated areas. The goal is to see how consumers, businesses, and industries can all utilize the unprecedented speed, capacity, and latency of the mmWave spectrum. The tests will use Ericsson’s full radio solution (Radio AIR5322 and Baseband 6630), with contribution to the overall solution design, configuration, and testing.

Telia and Ericsson have a history of collaboration with industry and academia to develop various 5G use cases, such as self-driving trucks, a driverless ferry trial in Norway, and a driverless electric minibus trial in Stockholm, Sweden.

The two companies see particularly great opportunities for 5G as a platform for innovation in the enterprise market. A wide range of industries can take advantage of 5G connectivity to improve the speed and efficiency of operations, enabling automation, VR and AR applications. 5G is also already a critical infrastructure for applications where the reliability, resilience and constant uptime of the cellular network is essential, such as self-driving vehicles and the emergency services.

Georg Svendsen, Head of Infrastructure, Telia Norway, says: “Our tests in the millimeter band show impressive download speeds with massive capacity and low latency. This makes the technology perfect for everything from Enterprise Mobile Networks and advanced gaming to fan experiences at sport stadiums and of course for private and commercial use in general.”

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: “These record-level download speeds are another result of the strategic partnership between Telia and Ericsson. We are proud to continue to showcase our latest 5G technology together with our customers across Northern and Central Europe. We will continue towards new records, spreading our technology widely for the full society to leverage upon.”

During 2022, Telia will increase the pace of its 5G development in Norway, reaching a nationwide 5G network in 2023.