The best Sten loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

For the past few seasons, the Sten from Vanguard has been mostly left out of the submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone. The classic World War II weapon has always been a tier below the battle royale’s best SMGs, and many players could clearly see that when they picked it up. However, thanks to some recent buffs and a shakeup in the meta during Season 3, the Sten has become a viable loadout choice in Warzone.

Compared to other SMGs in Warzone, the Sten doesn’t really do anything exceedingly well. It’s simply a great all-around weapon that can be used in either close or medium range. It has moderate recoil control, damage range and mobility, all of which can be greatly increased with the gun’s recommended loadout. The Sten’s loadout has changed slightly since it was originally introduced but now fans have found its best overall.

To see the full loadout for the Sten in Warzone, keep reading below.

Best Sten loadout in Warzone Season 3

The biggest stat players want to increase on the Sten is its fire rate. Other top SMGs in Warzone, aside from the Owen Gun, have a much faster fire rate, meaning the Sten could be outclassed in close-range. To mitigate that, players can use a couple of select attachments and allow it to compete with other SMGs.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

Optic: SA 32S

Stock: Gawain Para

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .45 ACP 32 Round Fast Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

The first two attachments on this loadout increase the Sten’s fire rate by a significant amount. With the Recoil Booster and SA 65mm Rapid barrel, players won’t have to worry about their fire rate. The rest of the loadout aims to increase recoil control and mobility for the most part. All of this combined makes the Sten a top meta contender in Warzone Season 3.