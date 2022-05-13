The Boxxer Series cruiserweights will have a final face-off at today’s weigh-in – watch on a live stream

The Boxxer Series cruiserweights will have a final face-off at today’s weigh-in – and you can watch on a live stream.

Eight fighters will collide in the exciting, fast-paced tournament in Manchester on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Ricky Reeves (2-0, 1 KO) – Sheffield

Jay Farrell (9-2, 5 KOs) – Liverpool

Ellis Zorro (11-0, 6 KOs) – Lewisham

Jamie Smith (3-0, 2 KOs) – Amersham

Anees Taj (5-1, 4 KOs) – Watford

Ryan Cotterell (1-0) – Wolverhampton

Sheldon McDonald (3-0, 1 KO) – Sheffield

Jack Fay (1-0-1) – Darwen

Watch Boxxer Series in vertical view on Sky Sports app

Enjoy this weekend’s BOXXER series action in a new and different way via our groundbreaking vertical format on the Sky Sports App.

From 7pm on Saturday night, you can watch the tournament via a FREE vertical stream fully optimised to viewing on a mobile device – and you do not have to be a Sky customer to enjoy the action.

Go to the Sky Sports App from 7pm on Saturday to enjoy the action. Not got the app? Download it for free now:

Traditionally, sport has been broadcast in a 16:9 landscape ratio, but the 9:16 stream on the Sky Sports App will mean viewers can watch the boxing event in portrait mode.

Watch The BOXXER Series, a dramatic one-night tournament, in vertical format from 7pm on Saturday May 14.