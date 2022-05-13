The Dark Prince rises: Los Angeles Thieves win first match of Call of Duty’s League second half

The Los Angeles Thieves secured a much-needed victory in the Call of Duty League by defeating the London Royal Ravens during the opening match of the CDL’s Major Three qualifiers.

The Thieves recently made a role swap between Drazah and Kenny before the Pro-Am Classic, an event in which they took second place behind the New York Subliners. In the handful of matches since the swap, LAT have seemingly improved dramatically. Today’s sweep also may be a sign the Royal Ravens will need an adjustment period after recently benching Gismo in favor of Harry.