The Morning After: The Odin is a capable, portable retro console | Engadget

When it comes to retro portable gaming, even the better handhelds usually only emulate the original PlayStation and N64 era. But if you’re a fan of the GameCube or PS2 libraries (and you should be), the number of handhelds capable enough, well-made enough and reasonably priced enough is small.

But here comes the Ayn Odin. Editor at Large James Trew has been intrigued by what seems to be a pretty cohesive handheld console, with similarities to the Switch Lite and Steam Deck. In many ways, it’s also very different.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The postal service started testing autonomous deliveries last year.

The UK’s Royal Mail wants to set up 50 drone routes over the next three years to make deliveries to remote communities. The first communities to benefit would be the Isles of Scilly (off the coast of Cornwall in South West England) and the Scottish islands of Shetland, Orkney and the Hebrides.

In April’s test flight, the service used a UAV to deliver mail to Unst, Britain’s most northerly inhabited island, from Tingwall Airport on Shetland’s largest island — a 50-mile flight each way. The twin-engine drone used in the tests can carry a payload of up to 100kg of mail.

In a league of their own.

Sony’s done it again with its over-ear flagship headphones. The fifth iteration of the WH-1000XM headphones is even more comfortable, sounds even better and will frustrate anyone who just grabbed its predecessor. They are a little more expensive, however. Check out the full review.

A new shakeup is happening at the top of Twitter.

There are changes happening at the top of Twitter. CEO Parag Agrawal has fired the company’s General Manager of Consumer Products Kayvon Beykpour to “take the team in a different direction.” Beykpour, who’d been with the company for seven years, was on paternity leave at the time. Bruce Falck, the company’s general manager for revenue, is also leaving, the company confirmed.

The shakeup comes alongside a companywide pause on hiring as Twitter tries to cut costs.

Warning: definitely contains zombies.

A live-action Resident Evil series is coming to Netflix this summer, and the service has shared a teaser. The story takes place across two timelines and locations: a seemingly pristine New Raccoon City in the present day and a ruined version of London in 2036. You may recognize Albert Wesker from the myriad of games, movies and other spin-off media.

Project Cambria can bring a virtual workout instructor into a physical space.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave us a first proper look at the company’s next mixed-reality headset, codenamed Project Cambria, in action. You can watch Zuckerberg playing with and petting a virtual creature superimposed in the real world. The clip also shows a user in front of a virtual workstation before looking down at a notepad and writing on it. Mmm, working in a VR headset.

It will take place at Apple Park on June 6th.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference will still mostly be virtual this year, but it’ll have a limited in-person event at Apple Park. The tech giant has started sending invites for the one-day special on June 6th, where attendees will be able to watch the keynote and other videos on-site.

Apple is expected to showcase iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 and the next version of macOS during the conference. The company might also talk about its upcoming M2 chips for Macs and iPads.

