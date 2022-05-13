TUI holiday warning – ‘Book sooner rather than later’ for popular spots as demand soars

As travel restrictions around the world end, many Britons are eager to get away. TUI has warned there could be a rush on rooms this summer.

Managing director of TUI UK and Ireland, Andrew Flintham, told Express.co.uk: “We’re seeing really strong demand for this summer, with many customers eager to get away on a package holiday for the first time in more than two years.

“Overall, Turkey, Greece and Egypt are currently the most sought-after hotspots this summer, and long-haul favourite Mexico remains extremely popular with our customers.

“With such strong demand, those looking to enjoy a summer holiday this year should consider booking sooner rather than later to make sure they’re able to secure the holiday of their choice.

“Our family-friendly premium hotels, including our TUI BLUE Sensatori range, are much sought after for peak dates.

