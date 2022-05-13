US holds first talks with Russian defence minister since war began

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine during his first phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu since the war began nearly three months ago, as western allies ramped up direct talks with Moscow.

Austin’s conversation with Shoigu came as German chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Vladimir Putin and urged the Russian president to work towards a ceasefire in Ukraine, improve the humanitarian situation and make progress towards a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.

The call between Austin and Shoigu was notable because it was the first since February 18, six days before Russian forces launched their attack on Ukraine, and could help ease fears that the war will spill over into a broader fight between Nato and Russia.

Contact between top US and Russian defence and military officials is considered crucial to prevent any misunderstandings or accidental escalation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

“Secretary Austin urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement on Friday.

The conversation took place as Russia is struggling to make progress in its effort to gain full control of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where it has concentrated its forces and firepower after failing in its initial goals of capturing Kyiv and toppling the government.

Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the German chancellor had urged Putin to work towards a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible, in view of the seriousness of the military situation and the consequences of the war, especially in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Hebestreit said Scholz also “rejected the accusation that Nazism is widespread in Ukraine”.

He said the two also spoke about the global food situation, which has become particularly tense as a result of the Russian war on Ukraine. Scholz “reminded [Putin] that Russia bears a special responsibility” in the matter.

Scholz later wrote on Twitter that he had made three points in his conversation with Putin: “There must be a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible. The claim that Nazis are in power there is wrong. And I pointed out Russia’s responsibility for the global food situation.”