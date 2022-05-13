Winter still causing delays in Yellowstone National Park | Jackson Hole Radio

Due to expected winter weather and hazardous driving conditions in Yellowstone National Park over the next few days, visitors should anticipate temporary road closures, driving delays and select roads having delayed openings. The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge is temporarily closed due to winter weather and hazardous conditions.

Meanwhile, crews will make every effort to ensure several other roads are open to public motor vehicle traffic today, weather-permitting. Those include South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb, West Thumb to Old Faithful over Craig Pass, and Tower Junction to Tower Fall. Park visitors are advised to check up-to-date road conditions before setting out at (307) 344-2117. The Beartooth Highway east of the park’s Northeast Entrance, will open, weather permitting on May 27th.