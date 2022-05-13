Wordle 329 May 14 HINTS: Struggling with today’s Wordle? Three clues to help with answer

The first weekend Wordle has gone live for Saturday, May 14, and it’s another tricky puzzle to solve. Fortunately, that’s where Express Online comes in. Just head to the bottom of the page for a selection of hints for the May 14 teaser. And there’s no need to feel guilty, because our hints are completely spoiler-free. Good luck, and remember to check back for more clues tomorrow.

The game that’s taken over our social media feeds, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 329 on May 14…